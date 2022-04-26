CoStar Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.04, revenue of $516M beats by $3.52M

Apr. 26, 2022 4:18 PM ETCoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • CoStar Group press release (NASDAQ:CSGP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $516M (+12.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.52M.
  • 2022 Outlook: The Company is raising its revenue guidance to a range of $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion for the full year of 2022, an increase of $5 million at the midpoint of the range compared to the prior outlook, vs. consensus of $2.16B
  • Also Raising adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $585 million to $615 million for the full year of 2022, an increase of $15 million at the midpoint of the range compared to the prior outlook.
  • Non-GAAP EPS to range between $0.98 to $1.03, an increase of $0.02 per diluted share compared to the prior outlook, vs. consensus of $1.
  • Q2 2022 Guidance: Revenue to be in the range of $529 million to $534 million vs consensus of $529.91M; Non-GAAP EPS of of $0.20 to $0.21 vs, consensus of $0.21
