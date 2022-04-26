QuantumScape GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.03
Apr. 26, 2022 4:21 PM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- QuantumScape press release (NYSE:QS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.03.
- The company recorded average weekly starts of over 3,700 exiting Q1 2022, compared to less than 2,000 exiting Q4 2021. This increase was made possible by new, higher-throughput continuous-flow separator production tooling on our Phase 1 engineering line.
- "In Q2, we anticipate spending $35M to $65M on capital expenditures to continue to fund our facility buildout and tooling. We expect cash operating expenses to grow sequentially over the course of the year to support additional hiring and increased production volumes. For FY’22, we reiterate our capex guidance of $325M to $375M and cash opex of $225M to $275M. In line with earlier guidance, we plan to enter 2023 with over $800M in liquidity."