ICF selected by FHWA to improve national transportation system
Apr. 26, 2022 4:23 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been selected by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to provide technical support services to help create the next generation of multimodal transportation management systems.
- The five-year, multiple-award recompete blanket purchase agreement has a ceiling value of $94M across several awardees.
- ICF will lend its expertise in traffic engineering, emergency management, clean transportation, climate change, equity and data analytics to help the FHWA improve the overall performance of the national transportation system.