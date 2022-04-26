Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) shares are falling in extended trading on Tuesday after a disappointing earnings print that came in light on profits and reflected

The company reported Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32, $0.07 short of expectations, while revenue of $3.71 billion only just edged expectations by about $40 million. Additionally, the Quebec-based railroad noted headwinds that caused the operating ratio to jump 4.4% to 66.9%.

Operational issues are expected to persist, with the company cutting guidance on EPS growth and its operating ratio improvements.

“Due to challenging operating conditions in the first quarter as well as worldwide economic uncertainty, CN now expects to deliver approximately 15-20% adjusted diluted EPS growth (compared to its January 25, 2022 target of 20%),” the earnings release reads. “CN is now targeting an operating ratio below 60% for 2022 (compared to its January 25, 2022 target of approximately 57%).”

The company also lowered its target for free cash flow from C$4 billion to a range of C$3.7 billion.

Shares fell about 2.4% shortly after the results were announced.

Read more on broader concerns impacting all railroad operators.