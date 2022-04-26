Visa fiscal Q2 earnings climb on robust spending, travel recovery

Visa (NYSE:V) stock is rising 4.5% in Tuesday after-hours trading after is fiscal Q2 results easily topped consensus estimates as consumer continued to spend and started traveling more.

Net revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $7.19B outpaced the consensus estimate of $6.82B, rose from $7.06B in Q1 2022 and from $5.73B in the year-ago quarter.

Fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.79 easily topped the consensus of $1.65, eased from strong showing of $1.81 in Q1 (which includes the holiday shopping season), and increased from $1.38 in Q2 2021.

"While the geopolitical environment remains uncertain, we expect continued growth driven by a robust travel recovery and through the enablement of traditional and newer ways to pay globally," said Chairman and CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr.

Payments volume rose 17% Y/Y in constant dollars with cross-border volume up 38% and process transactions up 19%.

Visa Inc. payment volume of $2.78T vs. Visible Alpha estimate of $2.76T; compares with $2.97T in Q1 2022.

Q2 total operating expenses of $2.39B increased from $2.28B in Q1 and $2.15B in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

