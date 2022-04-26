Deciphera Pharma announces proposed $150M stock & pre-funded warrants public offering
Apr. 26, 2022 4:25 PM ETDeciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) on Tuesday said it intends to offer and sell $150M of shares and pre-funded warrants to buy shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
- DCPH stock -5.4% to $9.80 in aftermarket trade.
- Deciphera also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22.5M of shares of common stock offered in the public offering.
- DCPH said it will use a portion of the proceeds to fund development of its cancer therapies vimseltinib and DCC-3116 and to fund the R&D of its pan-RAF program.
- J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.