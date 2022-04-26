Chubb Q1 earnings beat on record underwriting, commercial premium growth
Apr. 26, 2022 4:29 PM ETChubb Limited (CB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Chubb (NYSE:CB) first-quarter earnings topped the average analyst estimates, highlighting record underwriting results and solid growth in commercial premiums.
- "We had an excellent start to the year with record operating earnings and underwriting results, double-digit commercial premium growth accompanied by rate increases in excess of loss cost, and growing momentum in our consumer businesses globally," said CEO and Chairman Evan G. Greenberg.
- Total net premiums written of $9.2B in Q1 gained from $8.7B in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 core operating income of $3.82 per share beat the consensus of $3.48 and $2.52 in Q1 2021.
- Core operating return on tangible equity was 17.1% in Q1, up from 12.8% in Q1 2021.
- Property and casualty combined ratio of 84.3% in Q1 slid from 91.8% in Q1 a year ago. P&C underwriting income was $1.3B in Q1, up from $622M in Q1 2021.
- Conference call on April 27 at 8:30 AM ET.
- In mid-April, Chubb rolled out a hospital indemnity product.