Exact Sciences raises guidance after better-than-expected 1Q revenue

Apr. 26, 2022 4:30 PM ETExact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), the maker of the Cologuard cancer screening test, raised its 2022 outlook after the company’s 1Q 2022 revenue exceeded Street forecasts on Tuesday.

Total revenue for the quarter jumped ~21% YoY to $486.6M compared to $459.9M in the consensus.

Total revenue, excluding COVID-19 testing, rose ~24% YoY, backed by ~24% YoY and ~18% YoY growth in Screening revenue and Precision Oncology revenue that reached $307M and $153M, respectively.

The company attributed the Screening revenue growth to sales team productivity, improved Cologuard rescreens, and Cologuard use in the 45-49 age group.

Meanwhile, the net loss jumped more than five-fold to $180.9M as income tax benefit dropped to $2.0M from $242.8M in the prior-year quarter. The cash and equivalents fell ~40% from 2021 year-end to $189.8M.

Exact (EXAS) has raised and narrowed its 2022 revenue guidance to $1,985 – $2,032M from $1,975 – $2,027M including Screening revenue estimated at $1,350 – $1,372M up from $1,340 – $1,367 previously.

Wall Street projects the company to record $2.01 billion in revenue for 2022, currently.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.