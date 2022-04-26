Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), the maker of the Cologuard cancer screening test, raised its 2022 outlook after the company’s 1Q 2022 revenue exceeded Street forecasts on Tuesday.

Total revenue for the quarter jumped ~21% YoY to $486.6M compared to $459.9M in the consensus.

Total revenue, excluding COVID-19 testing, rose ~24% YoY, backed by ~24% YoY and ~18% YoY growth in Screening revenue and Precision Oncology revenue that reached $307M and $153M, respectively.

The company attributed the Screening revenue growth to sales team productivity, improved Cologuard rescreens, and Cologuard use in the 45-49 age group.

Meanwhile, the net loss jumped more than five-fold to $180.9M as income tax benefit dropped to $2.0M from $242.8M in the prior-year quarter. The cash and equivalents fell ~40% from 2021 year-end to $189.8M.

Exact (EXAS) has raised and narrowed its 2022 revenue guidance to $1,985 – $2,032M from $1,975 – $2,027M including Screening revenue estimated at $1,350 – $1,372M up from $1,340 – $1,367 previously.

Wall Street projects the company to record $2.01 billion in revenue for 2022, currently.