Tenable agrees to buy Bit Discovery for $44.5M in cash
Apr. 26, 2022 4:31 PM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) has agreed to acquire Bit Discovery for a total purchase price of $44.5M in cash.
- The acquisition is expected to close later in the second quarter of 2022.
- Bit Discovery specializes in external attack surface management (EASM) solutions. The deal enables Tenable to leverage Bit Discovery’s EASM solutions across its entire portfolio. Once integrated, customers will have the ability to assess the security posture of their entire attack surface, both inside out and outside in.
- The acquired business is unlikely to a significant impact on Tenable's financial results in the second quarter. For the second half of the year, revenue is not expected to be significant, but Bit Discovery is expected to add $2M to $3M of calculated current billings, particularly in the latter part of the year, and $2M to $3M of non-GAAP net loss.
