Cassava Sciences CEO Remi Barbier on Tuesday responded to an April 18 piece in The New York Times that questioned data behind some of the company's studies for its Alzheimer's candidate simufilam.

The article prompted a sell-off in the stock.

In addition, the piece noted that on March 30, PLoS One retracted five papers authored by Dr. H.Y. Wang, a Cassava (NASDAQ:SAVA) adviser.

In a letter dated April 26 to the science editor of the Times, Barbier criticizes the author of the original piece, Apoorva Mandavilli, for contacting nine sources, seven of which had previously made negative comments about the company. "By double-tapping into sources known to be negative, the reporter seems to have exploited a negativity bias to make a pre-determined point."

It is important to note that as of the time this article has been posted, Cassava's (SAVA) letter has yet to be published by the newspaper.

The letter takes aim at two of the company's most prominent critics, David Bredt and Geoffrey Putt. Cassava wrote that Bredt's former employer, MPM Venture Capital, co-led a $51 million investment in a startup Protego Biopharma that focuses on protein folding, "an area of research that potentially competes with Cassava Sciences (SAVA)."

Barbier also criticized Pitt, who was part of a group that filed a Citizen Petition with the U.S. FDA regarding simufilam studies that was ultimately dismissed by the agency. Noting that Pitt was apparently involved with a group involved in short selling of Cassava (SAVA) stock, Barbier wrote, "Could his criticism possibly, just maybe, have been influenced by the prospect of monetary gain?"

"In the end, proof will be in the clinical data itself," Barbier said. "Phase 3 studies will prove or disprove the safety and efficacy of simufilam in Alzheimer’s disease."

