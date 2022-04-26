Canopy Growth announces initiatives to cut costs
Apr. 26, 2022 4:44 PM ETCanopy Growth Corporation (CGC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) said Tuesday it will carry out a series of initiatives to reduce costs and drive efficiency to accelerate its path to profitability.
- CGC will reduce cost of goods sold (COGS) in its Canadian cannabis business by lowering per-gram cultivation costs through increased cultivation-related efficiencies and facility improvements.
- The company will implement a flexible manufacturing platform inclusive of contract manufacturing for certain product formats.
- CGC will rightsize indirect costs and generate efficiencies across its supply chain and procurement network.
- It will align SG&A costs with short-term business expectations by reducing third-party professional fees and office costs.
- CGC will operate with a reduced headcount moving forward as a result of these initiatives.
- Management expects to generate COGS savings of C$30M-50M and lower SG&A costs by C$70M-100M within 12-18 months.
- CGC expects charges between C$250M-300M in Q4, a majority of which will be non-cash and relate to the write-down of excess inventory balances as well as property, plant and equipment impairments.
- The firm anticipates incurring C$100M-250M in non-cash impairment charges in Q4, largely driven by goodwill and intangible asset impairments.
- CGC stock slipped ~2% aftermarket.