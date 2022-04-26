Canopy Growth announces initiatives to cut costs

Greenhouse With Cultivated Cannabis Plants in Flowering Stage

kmatija/iStock via Getty Images

  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) said Tuesday it will carry out a series of initiatives to reduce costs and drive efficiency to accelerate its path to profitability.
  • CGC will reduce cost of goods sold (COGS) in its Canadian cannabis business by lowering per-gram cultivation costs through increased cultivation-related efficiencies and facility improvements.
  • The company will implement a flexible manufacturing platform inclusive of contract manufacturing for certain product formats.
  • CGC will rightsize indirect costs and generate efficiencies across its supply chain and procurement network.
  • It will align SG&A costs with short-term business expectations by reducing third-party professional fees and office costs.
  • CGC will operate with a reduced headcount moving forward as a result of these initiatives.
  • Management expects to generate COGS savings of C$30M-50M and lower SG&A costs by C$70M-100M within 12-18 months.
  • CGC expects charges between C$250M-300M in Q4, a majority of which will be non-cash and relate to the write-down of excess inventory balances as well as property, plant and equipment impairments.
  • The firm anticipates incurring C$100M-250M in non-cash impairment charges in Q4, largely driven by goodwill and intangible asset impairments.
  • CGC stock slipped ~2% aftermarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.