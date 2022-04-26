Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was able to charge customers extra in the first quarter without dampening demand, pushing its earnings results past analyst estimates.

The restaurant chain was able to clear the expected EPS figure of $5.63 by seven cents, while edging revenue estimates of $2.01 billion by just $10 million. Emerging from those pandemic trends, in-restaurant sales increased 33.1% while digital sales retained strength by representing 41.9% of food and beverage revenue. Same store sales also increased by 9%, beating tempered estimates amid a resurgent COVID Omicron strain in January.

"Chipotle's performance in the first quarter was strong, despite challenges from the Omicron variant and on-going inflation," CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement. "Our investments in our people, coupled with our digital system and commitment to culinary driven by Food With Integrity resulted in serving more guests at our restaurants with excellence."

To be sure, inflation did indeed have an impact. The quarter’s financials reveal that restaurant level operating margin fell by 160 basis points due to wage increases and food costs. Food, beverage and packaging costs increased by 100 basis points from the year prior as beef, avocados, and paper grew more expensive. Management noted that the restaurant was only able to “partially offset” these inflationary pressures via menu price increases. Given the narrow earnings beat, however, these hikes proved pivotal to the positive print.

Moving forward in 2022, the company expects to continue expanding its store footprint by opening up to 250 new restaurants. Also, second quarter comparable restaurant sales growth is anticipated to climb back into the double digits.

Shares hovered between down 1% and up 3% in a volatile extended session.

