Essex Property Trust boosts 2022 guidance on core FFO, same-property revenues
Apr. 26, 2022 4:49 PM ETEssex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) on Tuesday has lifted its full-year guidance on core funds from operations and same-property revenues.
- The residential REIT has boosted its 2022 core FFO midpoint to $13.95 per share from $13.70 in the previous view.
- Sees same-property revenue growth of 8.6% in 2022, up from 7.8% in the prior forecast.
- Expects 2022 same-property net operating income growth of 10.7% vs. 9.4% previously.
- In the first quarter, the REIT experienced "improving market conditions in our Northern California and Seattle regions, and continued strength in Southern California, leading to the fourth consecutive quarter of sequential Core FFO and same-property revenue improvement," said CEO and President Michael J. Schall.
- Q1 FFO of $3.36 per share rose from $3.23 in Q1 2021.
- Q1 same-property net operating income of $247.8M increased from $230.9M in the year-ago period.
- Conference call on April 27 at 11 AM ET.
- Towards the end of February, Essex Property Trust had increased its dividend by 5%.