DermTech expands telehealth application to 44 states
Apr. 26, 2022 4:53 PM ETDermTech, Inc. (DMTK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares are on the rise in the post-market Tuesday after the molecular diagnostic company announced it was broadening the access to its telehealth application, DermTech Connect, from eight states to 44 states.
- Accordingly, the app will be accessible in all states except Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Vermont and the District of Columbia, covering nearly 55% of the U.S. population.
- “Teledermatology is a rapidly expanding area of telehealth and we believe easy-to-use apps like DermTech Connect will help increase access to dermatologic care,” Chief Executive John Dobak remarked.
- In 2021, DermTech (DMTK) more than doubled its revenue to $11.8 million, driven by ~160% YoY growth in assay revenues that reached $11.0 million.
- However, Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings indicate a Strong Sell rating for the stock, mainly due to unfavorable earnings revisions, profitability, and momentum measures.