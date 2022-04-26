Capital One Financial Q1 earnings advance amid loan growth

Apr. 26, 2022 4:54 PM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Q1 earnings and revenue topped consensus estimates Tuesday as its lending steadily increased from the previous quarter. The company increased its provision for credit losses and its net charge-off rate of 1.11% stayed solid vs. the year-ago level.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $5.62 vs. consensus of $5.44; increased from $5.41 in Q4 2021 and fell from $7.03 in Q1 2021.

Net interest margin of 6.49% vs. 6.60% in Q4 and 5.99% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 provision for credit losses of $677M vs. $381M in the prior quarter and a benefit of $823M in the year-ago period.

Q1 net charge-off rate of 1.11% vs. 0.79% in Q4 and 1.21% in Q1 2021.

Capital One (COF) stock is down 3.5% in Tuesday after-hours trading.

Average loans held for investment were $275.3B, up 3% Q/Q; credit card average loans of $111.5B, +3% Q/Q; consumer banking average loans of $78.7B, +2% Q/Q; auto average loans of $76.9B, +2% Q/Q; commercial banking average loans of $85.2B, +5% Q/Q.

Tangible book value per common share was $91.77 at March 31, 2022 vs. $99.74 at Dec. 31, 2021.

Q1 revenue of $8.17B vs. consensus estimate of $8.02B, rose from $8.12B in Q4 and rose from $7.11B in Q1 2021.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Earlier, Capital One Financial GAAP EPS of $5.62 beats by $0.21, revenue of $8.2B beats by $180M

