IAC's Vivian Health announces $60M investment led by Thoma Bravo
Apr. 26, 2022 4:54 PM ETIAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Healthcare jobs marketplace Vivian Health, an IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) company, on Tuesday announced a $60M primary and secondary equity investment led by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, with participation from IAC and Collaborative Fund.
- The new capital will be used to further scale Vivian's growth as well as to support future merger plans.
- Vivian was acquired by IAC in 2019. The company offers employers a way to fill a variety of healthcare jobs, including permanent roles, per-diem shifts, local contracts, and travel positions.
- Vivian said over 700K registered clinicians use its jobs marketplace.
- IAC stock +5% to $90.84 in aftermarket trade.