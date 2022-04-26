Several energy policy headlines crossed the tape Tuesday afternoon in the US, with Russia announcing plans to cut gas supply to Bulgaria and the White House showing concern Iran could develop a nuclear weapon within weeks. The news followed updates earlier in the day that indicated Russia had cut off natural gas flows to Poland. And reports a blizzard in North Dakota reduced production by ~600kb/d (USO) (XLE).

In Bulgaria, the Energy Minister indicated Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) plans to end Russian natural gas export flows by Wednesday. A similar announcement from Poland earlier in the day sent European natural gas prices soaring. The export embargo appeared to stem from Poland's refusal to pay for natural gas in Russian rubles. The Bulgaria update presumably relates to currency payments; however, it's unclear if the embargo is restricted to Bulgarian domestic supply, or transport through the country. Bulgaria is home to the TurkStream natural gas pipeline, which has capacity to supply ~6% of Europe's annual natural gas demand.

In other energy-policy news, Secretary Blinken said, the previous nuclear deal, "had pushed back the breakout time to a year in terms of being able to produce fissile material for a weapon, that's come down to a matter of weeks." Similar messaging was used by the Obama administration to build support for the first Iranian nuclear deal, and may signal another push by the White House to get a new Iran deal over the finish line.

Energy was mixed on the day, in an otherwise bearish tape. Coal led the sector, as Arch (ARCH) made the case for higher valuation multiples. While refiners rallied following a positive report and earnings call from Valero (VLO) before the market open.