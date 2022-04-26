Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Japan's Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NISTF) said Tuesday they signed an agreement to study the decarbonization of steelmaking, jointly exploring the use of metallics such as direct reduced iron and molded pig iron.

According to Argus Media, Nippon Steel will consider including biomass such as eucalyptus and sugarcane to process Vale's iron ore and produce molded pig irons, and the companies also aim to introduce briquettes molded by using pressure instead of heating.

Vale has said it seeks to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 33% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050; Nippon Steel is targeting a 30% emission reduction by 2030 and neutrality by 2050.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve clearly in a rate-hiking mood, the basic materials sector is bearish and it's time to sell Vale (VALE), Hale Stewart writes in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.