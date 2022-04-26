Vale, Nippon Steel to explore use of green raw materials for steelmaking

Apr. 26, 2022 4:56 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)NISTFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Scrap metal being poured into an Electric Arc Furnace at a Steel Factory

GCShutter/E+ via Getty Images

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Japan's Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NISTF) said Tuesday they signed an agreement to study the decarbonization of steelmaking, jointly exploring the use of metallics such as direct reduced iron and molded pig iron.

According to Argus Media, Nippon Steel will consider including biomass such as eucalyptus and sugarcane to process Vale's iron ore and produce molded pig irons, and the companies also aim to introduce briquettes molded by using pressure instead of heating.

Vale has said it seeks to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 33% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050; Nippon Steel is targeting a 30% emission reduction by 2030 and neutrality by 2050.

