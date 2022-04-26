EQT Q1 consensus EPS, revenue estimates up
Apr. 26, 2022 5:45 PM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- EQT (NYSE:EQT) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is $0.93 (+210.0% y/y) and consensus revenue estimate is $1.62B (+70.5% y/y).
- The hydrocarbon exploration and pipeline transport company will report Q1 earnings tomorrow, Apr. 27, after market close.
- Over the last 2 years, EQT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward revision.
