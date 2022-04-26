EQT Q1 consensus EPS, revenue estimates up

Apr. 26, 2022 5:45 PM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • EQT (NYSE:EQT) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is $0.93 (+210.0% y/y) and consensus revenue estimate is $1.62B (+70.5% y/y).
  • The hydrocarbon exploration and pipeline transport company will report Q1 earnings tomorrow, Apr. 27, after market close.
  • Over the last 2 years, EQT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward revision.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:EQT: Don't Chase It At This Price
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.