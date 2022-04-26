MaxLinear Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:45 PM ETMaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+65.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $260.13M (+24.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MXL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.