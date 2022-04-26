Boyd Gaming shares gain on earnings beat

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares are gaining in post-market hours on Tuesday after besting top and bottom line estimates on earnings.

The Las Vegas-based gaming and hospitality company reported Non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 beats, easily above estimates set at $1.21 by the Street. Meanwhile, revenue increased by 14.3% year over year to $860.74 million, $20.3 million above analyst expectations.

CEO Keith Smith commented that the company’s renewed focus on its core customers and operational discipline were key to the positive results.

“During the quarter, strong performance from our core customers and sustained efficiencies in our marketing and operations contributed to record revenue, EBITDAR and margin performances on a Companywide basis,” he explained. “Additionally, we took an important step in advancing our online gaming strategy with our agreement in March to acquire Pala Interactive, which will provide us the technology and expertise to build a leading regional online casino gaming operation.”

The gaming company has been quite eager to capitalize on online gaming trends, acquiring Pala late in the first quarter.

“Given our nationwide geographic distribution, significant database and established loyalty program, it makes sense for us to pursue a direct approach with our iGaming operations,” Smith said of the deal in March. “By engaging directly with our guests and having the ability to personalize the customer experience, we are confident in our ability to create a cost-effective and profitable regional iGaming business.”

Smith has also touted the company’s partnership with Flutter Entertainment’s (OTCPK:PDYPY) FanDuel for online sportsbook exposure in the past. The latest report notes not only the partnership, but Boyd’s (BYD) 5% equity stake in FanDuel.

Elsewhere, the company reinstated and doubled its quarterly cash dividend after a prolonged suspension of the program during the pandemic.

Shares jumped just over 2% in post-market hours.

