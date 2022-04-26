Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Q1 earnings miss consensus estimate as delinquency rate was higher than expected in southern California.

Q1 normalized FFO per share of $0.77 trailed the consensus estimate of $0.80 and compares with $0.82 in Q4 and $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

"We delivered very good revenue growth in the first quarter driven by lease rates that accelerated faster than we expected due to exceptionally strong demand partially offset by higher than anticipated levels of new delinquency in southern California," said President and CEO Mark J. Parrell.

Thee company is pursuing payment and is seeing early signs of improved resident payment behavior in April 2022 with the expiration of the program’s eligibility period on March 31, 2022, Equity Residential (EQR) said.

The apartment REIT expects Q2 2022 normalized FFO per share of $0.82-$0.86. vs. consensus estimate of $0.86.

Q1 rental income of $653M vs. $645M in Q4 and $598M a year ago.

Q1 total expenses of $504M vs. $471M in the prior quarter and $462M a year earlier.

Q1 same-store NOI rose 10.7% Y/Y and fell 1.5% Q/Q; physical occupancy was 96.4% vs. 96.6% in Q4 and 95.0% in Q1 2021.

Same-store residential blended lease rate rose 13.3% Y/Y in Q1, up from 10.7% in Q4; in April, the rate accelerated to 14.7%.

Conference call on April 27 at 11:00 AM ET.

