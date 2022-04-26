L3 Technologies inks $205.9M US Navy contract
Apr. 26, 2022 5:13 PM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- L3 Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is awarded a ~$205.9M cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-reimbursement, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract for the Shipboard Panoramic Electro-Optic/Infrared (or SPEIR) program.
- The contract includes engineering, manufacturing, and development; engineering support labor; low rate initial production systems, and spares.
- This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $593M.
- Work is expected to be completed by November 2025.
- The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.
