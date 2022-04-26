L3 Technologies inks $205.9M US Navy contract

USS L-3 (SS-42) submarine

Paul Thompson/FPG/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

  • L3 Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is awarded a ~$205.9M cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-reimbursement, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract for the Shipboard Panoramic Electro-Optic/Infrared (or SPEIR) program.
  • The contract includes engineering, manufacturing, and development; engineering support labor; low rate initial production systems, and spares.
  • This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $593M.
  • Work is expected to be completed by November 2025.
  • The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.
  • Previously (April 21): L3Harris wins $482M contract extension from Royal Canadian Air Force
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.