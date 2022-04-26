Industrial Logistics Properties Q1 earnings highlight robust rental income
Apr. 26, 2022 5:17 PM ETIndustrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Industrial Logistics Properties (NASDAQ:ILPT) first-quarter earnings reflected strong rental income growth following its $3.8B acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate in Nov. 2021.
- "We are now focused on selling an additional equity interest in our newly formed joint venture consisting of 95 properties as well as divesting of 30 former MNR properties," said President and Chief Operating Officer Yael Duffy.
- Rental income of $71.38M in Q1 jumped from $54.22M in Q1 2021.
- Q1 net operating income of $55.12M increased from $42M in Q1 2021.
- Q1 same property net operating income was $39.06M, up from $37.9M in Q1 a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDAre of $52.6M rose from $40.6M in Q1 of last year.
- Q1 same property occupancy of 99.3% vs. 99.2% in the previous quarter and 98.5% and Q1 2021.
- Expenses were $45.2M in Q1 compared with $28.66M in Q1 2021.
- Conference call on April 27 at 10 AM ET.
- In mid-April, Industrial Logistics Properties declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share.