  • Shares of Edward Lifesciences' (NYSE:EW) are down 4% in after-hours trading even though its Q1 2022 net income increased ~10% year over year.
  • In addition, the the heart-focused medical device maker beat on the top and bottom lines.
  • Net income in the quarter rose to $373.6M ($0.39 diluted earnings per share).
  • Revenue grew 9.8% year over year to ~$1.3B.
  • In Edwards' (EW) largest segment, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, sales increased 11% to $881M compared to Q1 2021.
  • The company ended the quarter with $1.5B in cash.
  • Edwards reaffirmed its 2022 sales guidance for all of its product groups. Full-year sales are expected to grow at a low double-digit underlying rate to $5.5B-$6B.
