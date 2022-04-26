Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) said on Tuesday it made three new discoveries offshore Guyana, and it increased its estimate of recoverable resources for the Stabroek Block to nearly 11B boe from more than 10B boe.

Exxon (XOM) says the newest discoveries are southeast of the Liza and Payara developments and bring to five the discoveries it has made in Guyana in 2022.

Exxon (XOM) and Stabroek Block partners Hess (HES) and CNOOC (OTCPK:CEOHF) have four sanctioned projects offshore Guyana: Liza Phase 1 is producing 130K bbl/day using the Liza Destiny FPSO; Liza Phase 2, which started production in February, is ramping up to its 220K bbl/day capacity using the Liza Unity FPSO; the Payara project is expected to produce 220K bbl/day, with start-up likely before year-end 2023; and the Yellowtail project is expected to produce 250K bbl/day when it comes online in 2025.

Exxon Mobil's (XOM) latest Guyana partnership FPSO may pay back in less than two years if current commodity prices remain at current levels, Long Player writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.