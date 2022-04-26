Senate confirms Lael Brainard for Federal Reserve vice chair
Apr. 26, 2022 5:22 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Senate confirmed on Tuesday the nomination of Lael Brainard to a four-year term as vice chair of the Federal Reserve Board, putting her to the second-highest post while the central bank is combatting the highest inflation in 40 years, the Associated Press reported.
- Three more nominees are waiting to be confirmed, including Jerome Powell, who is up for his second term as chair. He is continuing to serve as chair pro tempore until the Senate is able to vote on his nomination, which could come later this week, the AP said.
- Also waiting are Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson, who were nominated for governor seats at the Fed.
- Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew from consideration as vice chair of supervision after it was clear she wouldn't win the confirmation. President Biden hasn't put forth a new nominee for that post yet. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Michael Barr, a former Treasury Department official, is a frontrunner for that spot.