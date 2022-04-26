Juniper Networks stock slides postmarket on grim outlook amid chip shortage

Apr. 26, 2022 5:28 PM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Juniper Networks Building

Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) stock slid ~8% postmarket Tuesday on the firm's discouraging outlook amid ongoing supply chain issues, despite reporting broadly in-line Q1 results.
  • JNPR said the global shortage of semiconductors and other parts, caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, impacted its supply chain.
  • These challenges resulted in extended lead times and elevated logistics and component costs.
  • JNPR said it increased inventory levels and purchase commitments, and is working with suppliers to mitigate supply chain challenges.
  • "We believe even with these actions, extended lead times and elevated costs will likely persist for at least the remainder of the year," JNPR said in a statement.
  • JNPR said it has access to sufficient supplies of chips and other parts to meet its Q2 guidance.
  • Q2 adj. EPS is projected to be ~$0.45, +/- $0.05, vs. consensus estimate of $0.46.
  • The firm expects Q2 revenue of ~$1.26B, +/- $50M, vs. consensus estimate of $1.25B.
  • JNPR stock has fallen ~5% YTD and gained 22.2% in the last 6 months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.