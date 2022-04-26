Juniper Networks stock slides postmarket on grim outlook amid chip shortage
Apr. 26, 2022 5:28 PM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) stock slid ~8% postmarket Tuesday on the firm's discouraging outlook amid ongoing supply chain issues, despite reporting broadly in-line Q1 results.
- JNPR said the global shortage of semiconductors and other parts, caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, impacted its supply chain.
- These challenges resulted in extended lead times and elevated logistics and component costs.
- JNPR said it increased inventory levels and purchase commitments, and is working with suppliers to mitigate supply chain challenges.
- "We believe even with these actions, extended lead times and elevated costs will likely persist for at least the remainder of the year," JNPR said in a statement.
- JNPR said it has access to sufficient supplies of chips and other parts to meet its Q2 guidance.
- Q2 adj. EPS is projected to be ~$0.45, +/- $0.05, vs. consensus estimate of $0.46.
- The firm expects Q2 revenue of ~$1.26B, +/- $50M, vs. consensus estimate of $1.25B.
- JNPR stock has fallen ~5% YTD and gained 22.2% in the last 6 months.