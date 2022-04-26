Pfizer, BioNTech apply for U.S. FDA emergency use nod for COVID booster shot in kids 5 to 11
Apr. 26, 2022 5:29 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- U.S.-healthcare giant Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and its German partner BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) on Tuesday applied for emergency use approval to the U.S. FDA for a booster dose of their COVID-19 shot for children aged five through 11 years.
- The submission is based on data released by the companies earlier this month which showed that a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five through 11 years showed increased Omicron neutralizing tiers, compared to two shots of the vaccine.
- PFE and BNTX said they also plan to submit the data to the European Union's drug regulator and other regulatory agencies globally for authorization in the coming weeks.
- PFE stock -0.4% to $48.83 in aftermarket trade, while U.S.-listed shares of BNTX -0.3% to $147.50.