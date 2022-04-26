Pfizer, BioNTech apply for U.S. FDA emergency use nod for COVID booster shot in kids 5 to 11

Apr. 26, 2022 5:29 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Booster shot covid-19 vaccine concept

Wachiwit/iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S.-healthcare giant Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and its German partner BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) on Tuesday applied for emergency use approval to the U.S. FDA for a booster dose of their COVID-19 shot for children aged five through 11 years.
  • The submission is based on data released by the companies earlier this month which showed that a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five through 11 years showed increased Omicron neutralizing tiers, compared to two shots of the vaccine.
  • PFE and BNTX said they also plan to submit the data to the European Union's drug regulator and other regulatory agencies globally for authorization in the coming weeks.
  • PFE stock -0.4% to $48.83 in aftermarket trade, while U.S.-listed shares of BNTX -0.3% to $147.50.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.