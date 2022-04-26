Impinj Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 5:45 PM ETImpinj, Inc. (PI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (vs. $0.01 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.21M (+13.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.