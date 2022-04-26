The Sherwin Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) bucked the market trend on Tuesday, taking off over 9% to the upside while the majority of the market sold off sharply.

The impetus behind the big gain for the Cleveland-based paint and coating company was its pre-market earnings report that bested top and bottom line estimates. Perhaps more importantly, the print was accompanied by confident comments from management about buoyant results against a backdrop of cost inflation and strained raw material supply chains.

CEO John G. Morikis extolled the company’s pricing power in explaining sturdy margins even amid inflationary pressures.

"Our team delivered results in line with our expectations in an environment characterized by strong demand, ongoing cost inflation, and choppy raw material availability that improved meaningfully in the final weeks of the quarter," he said. “Our margins remained under pressure on a year over year basis, as significant pricing actions previously announced in all businesses have not yet fully caught up to offset highly elevated raw material costs.”

Looking ahead, management slotted net sales to grow by a percentage in the “low-double digit to mid-teens” in Q2 and up a “high-single digit to low-double digit” percentage for the full year. As pricing actions catch up, profits are also slated to remain resilient to cost increases.

The quality quarter and confident forecast from management were also boosted by a greater appetite for defensive names amid market turmoil.

Read more on the details of the company’s earnings release.