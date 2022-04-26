Capital One credit card delinquency, net charge-off rates improve in March

Apr. 26, 2022 5:47 PM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) credit card delinquency and net charge-off rates edged lower in March, according to an 8-K filing disclosed Tuesday.
  • Delinquency rate of 2.32% in March ticked down from 2.51% in February but still trailed the three-month moving average of 2.41%.
  • Its net charge-off rate was 2.13% in March compared with 2.19% in the previous month and 2.03% in January.
  • Average loans held for investment was $105.5B in March, up slightly from $105.1B in the prior month.
  • Earlier, Capital One Financial Q1 earnings advanced amid loan growth.
