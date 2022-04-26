ViiV, Pfizer and Roche top pharmas on corporate reputation according to patient groups
- ViiV Healthcare, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) -- in that order -- are the three most favorably viewed pharmaceutical companies based on a survey of patient groups. ViiV is majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)
- In its report, "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2021," research and consultancy firm PatientView surveyed 2,150 patient groups. 59% of the groups said the industry had an excellent or good corporate reputation.
- The top three "big pharma" companies among 13 were Pfizer (PFE), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Johnson and Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen unit.
- The top three generic companies were Sun Pharma, Novartis' (NVS) Sandoz unit, and Mylan, which is part of Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS).
