Apr. 26, 2022

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) gains as much as 6% Tuesday before pulling back, after reporting stronger than expected Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues while reaffirming its full-year earnings forecast.

Q1 adjusted EPS swung to a $0.22 profit from a year-ago loss of $0.10, compared with $0.18/share analyst consensus estimate, on net sales of $391M, +26% Y/Y and ahead of $372M consensus.

Q1 sales by segment: Commercial aerospace +48% Y/Y to $219M, space and defense +6% to $118M, industrial +5% to $53.5M.

For FY 2022, Hexcel (HXL) still sees adjusted EPS of $1.00-$1.24, in line with $1.17 consensus, on revenues of $1.5B-$1.63B, in line with $1.58B consensus.

Hexcel (HXL) said it is supplying parts for the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX at less than the monthly production rate of 31 that Boeing has said in regulatory filings it reached, according to the Wall Street Journal, helping send Boeing shares -5%.

With pandemic-related lockdowns hitting airline traffic, Chinese carriers have in recent days cut the number of MAX jets they expect to receive this year, assuming the plane is re-certified, WSJ reports.

Hexcel's (HXL) price return is up 8% YTD but down ~1% during the past year.

