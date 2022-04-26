F5 Networks stock sinks postmarket on revenue guidance cut as supply chain woes continue

Apr. 26, 2022 6:03 PM ETF5, Inc. (FFIV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

  • F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock sank 8.2% postmarket Tuesday after the firm slashed its 2022 revenue outlook again in its Q2 earnings report to reflect ongoing supply chain issues.
  • FFIV expects 2022 revenue growth of 1.5-4%, or revenue of ~$2.64B-2.70B, down from its prior outlook of 4.5-8% growth. Consensus estimate is $2.76B.
  • The firm continues to expect 2022 software revenue growth near the top end of its prior guidance of 35-40%.
  • FFIV expects Q3 revenue of $660M-680M, below consensus estimate of $693.34M.
  • "We have clear visibility to continuing strong demand drivers across our software and systems portfolio. Near term, our ability to ship to meet demand for our systems-based solutions is gated by ongoing semiconductor component shortages," said CEO François Locoh-Donou.
  • Q2 revenue fell 2% Y/Y to $634M. Software revenue grew 40% while systems revenue declined 27% due to component shortages.
  • FFIV stock, which ended 4.5% lower ahead of earnings, has fallen 20% YTD and ~5% in the last 6 months.
