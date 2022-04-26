Biopharmaceutical company Cytovia to go public via $602M SPAC deal
Apr. 26, 2022 6:05 PM ETIsleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (ISLE), ISLEWBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Biopharmaceutical company Cytovia Holdings has agreed to go public in the U.S. via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE), in a deal that would value the combined company at an equity value of $602M.
- Aventura, Fla.-based Cytovia develops natural killer cell and natural killer engager antibody platforms to fight cancer through stem cell engineering and multispecific antibodies.
- The merger is expected to be completed in Q3. The combined company will be called Cytovia Therapeutics and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol INKC.
- The combined company would have up to $227M in gross proceeds from a combination of about $207M in cash held in Isleworth's trust account and $20M from PIPE financing of new investors.