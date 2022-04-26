Raymond James Financial Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 6:15 PM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.64 (vs. $2.51 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.67B (+12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RJF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.