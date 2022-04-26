FICO Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 6:19 PM ETFair Isaac Corporation (FICO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- FICO (NYSE:FICO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.73 (+21.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $337.63M (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FICO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.