Meritage Homes Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 6:22 PM ETMeritage Homes Corporation (MTH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.80 (vs. $3.44 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (+15.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MTH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.