Coursera Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 6:28 PM ETCoursera, Inc. (COUR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Coursera (NYSE:COUR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (vs. -$0.32 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $114.46M (+29.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, COUR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.