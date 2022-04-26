Core Laboratories Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 6:35 PM ETCore Laboratories N.V. (CLB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $111.75M (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.