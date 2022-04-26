Molina Healthcare Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2022 6:38 PM ETMolina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.68 (+5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.52B (+15.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MOH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.