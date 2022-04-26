Ternium tops Q1 earnings estimates, as EBITDA per ton pops 20% Y/Y

Apr. 26, 2022 6:54 PM ETTernium S.A. (TX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Roll of hot metal on the conveyor belt

maki_shmaki/iStock via Getty Images

Ternium (NYSE:TX) +5% post-market Tuesday after easily beating Q1 GAAP earnings estimates as revenues surged 32% Y/Y to $4.3B and EBITDA climbed 14% to a higher than forecast $1.21B, citing higher steel prices that were partially offset by high cost of raw materials.

Q1 net income increased to $877.5M, or $3.95/ADS, from $706.7M, or $3.07/ADS, in the year-earlier quarter.

Q1 EBITDA per ton jumped 20% Y/Y to $409.50 while falling 23% from Q4's record high $532.30/ton.

The steelmaker said it expects EBITDA to rise in Q2 due to higher steel prices and further growth in shipments.

Q1 steel shipments rose 4% Q/Q to 2.95M tons, while iron ore shipments fell 12% Q/Q to 897K tons.

Ternium's (TX) price return has dropped 8% YTD while coming in roughly flat over the past year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.