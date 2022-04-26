Mattel jumps on report it's held talks with buyout firms
Apr. 26, 2022 7:49 PM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)HAS, APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) rose 9.5% in after hours trading on a report that it has held talks with private equity firms about a purchase of the toymaker.
- Mattel (MAT) has had informal talks with PE firms including Apollo Global (APO) and L Catterton, according to a WSJ report. The discussions are at an early stage and may not lead to a transaction. Mattel has a market cap of just over $8 billion.
- The report comes after Mattel (MAT) in 2019 rejected an unsolicited offer from competitor MGA Entertainment. Mattel has also rejected multiple bids from its biggest rival Hasbro (HAS), the latest reportedly in 2017.
- Hasbro (HAS) itself has been the target of activist Alta Fox in recent months, who has been pushing company to spin off the unit that produces Dungeons & Dragons, known as Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming. Hasbro said earlier this month that it doesn't plan to spin off the unit.
- Mattel is scheduled to report Q1 results after the close on Wednesday.