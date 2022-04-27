Credit Suisse Group AG GAAP EPS of $273.00, revenue of $4.58B

Apr. 27, 2022 12:54 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Credit Suisse Group AG press release (NYSE:CS): Q1 net loss of CHF273M.
  • Adjusted Revenue of CHF4.58B (-38.4% Y/Y).
  • The company's net credit exposure to Russian financial institutions is down 67% since the end of 2021 and we are continuing to reduce our exposures. Our corporate and individual clients are highly collateralized with non-Russian collateral and limited losses.
  • In 1Q22, we had losses of CHF 206 mn related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which negatively impacted our results.
  • Assets under Management of CHF1.56B.
  • CET1 capital ratio at 13.8%, CET1 leverage ratio at 4.3% and Tier 1 leverage ratio at 6.1% at the end of 1Q22.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.