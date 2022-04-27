Credit Suisse Group AG GAAP EPS of $273.00, revenue of $4.58B
- Credit Suisse Group AG press release (NYSE:CS): Q1 net loss of CHF273M.
- Adjusted Revenue of CHF4.58B (-38.4% Y/Y).
- The company's net credit exposure to Russian financial institutions is down 67% since the end of 2021 and we are continuing to reduce our exposures. Our corporate and individual clients are highly collateralized with non-Russian collateral and limited losses.
- In 1Q22, we had losses of CHF 206 mn related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which negatively impacted our results.
- Assets under Management of CHF1.56B.
- CET1 capital ratio at 13.8%, CET1 leverage ratio at 4.3% and Tier 1 leverage ratio at 6.1% at the end of 1Q22.