Chinese stocks climb back into positive territory from losses in mixed Asia trading

Japan -1.37%.

China +0.38% China Industrial Profits YTD +5.0% y/y (prior 5.0%)

Hong Kong +0.09%

Australia -0.63%. Australia inflation data – Q1 2022 CPI. Trimmed mean +1.4% q/q (expected 1.2%).

ANZ Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence weekly survey 96.5 (prior 96.8).

Australian inflation 20 year high - analysts piling in on a rate hike forecast on May 3.

India -0.76%

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones slipped 809.28 points, or 2.38%, to 33,240.18, S&P 500 falling 2.81% to 4,175.20, while Nasdaq dropped 3.95% to 12,490.74.

Oil prices extended gains in early Asian trade on Wednesday amid simmering geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Poland, while hopes of Chinese economic stimulus buoyed the demand outlook.

Brent crude futures rose 44 cents, or 0.4%, to $105.43 a barrel by 0418 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $101.82 a barrel.

Gold prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar consolidated at its highest level in more than two years and pressured demand for greenback-priced bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,898.48 per ounce, as of 0353 GMT. U.S. gold futures slid 0.3% to $1,899.00.

Spot silver gained 0.1% to $23.51 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.1% to $920.02, and palladium firmed 0.6% to $2,198.48.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.74%; S&P 500 +0.50%; Nasdaq +0.29%.