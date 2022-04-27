Mercedes-Benz Group AG GAAP EPS of €3.26, revenue of €34.86B

Apr. 27, 2022 1:21 AM ETMercedes-Benz Group AG (DDAIF), DMLRYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Mercedes-Benz Group AG press release (OTCPK:DDAIF): Q1 GAAP EPS of €3.26.
  • Revenue of €34.86B (+6.0% Y/Y).
  • Group EBIT rose 11% to €5.2B (Q1 2021: €4.7B).
  • The adjusted free cash flow of the industrial business was €1,210M (Q1 2021: €2,505M).
  • Outlook: Mercedes-Benz Group revenue is seen slightly above 2021 while EBIT is seen at the prior-year level. Free cash flow from the industrial business is expected to remain at slightly below the 2021 reference.
  • Mercedes-Benz Cars continues to expect a slight sales increase and an adjusted Return on Sales between 11.5% and 13% with full-year RoS seen at the higher end of this range.
  • Mercedes-Benz Vans sales are expected to rise slightly above the 2021 level and the adjusted Return on Sales is expected to remain at 8% to 10% and is expected at the upper half of this corridor.
  • Mercedes-Benz Mobility adjusted Return on Equity is seen in the range of 16% to 18%. Margin headwinds are expected due to higher refinancing costs and contract volumes are seen lower.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.