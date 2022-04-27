Mercedes-Benz Group AG GAAP EPS of €3.26, revenue of €34.86B
Apr. 27, 2022 1:21 AM ETMercedes-Benz Group AG (DDAIF), DMLRYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Mercedes-Benz Group AG press release (OTCPK:DDAIF): Q1 GAAP EPS of €3.26.
- Revenue of €34.86B (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Group EBIT rose 11% to €5.2B (Q1 2021: €4.7B).
- The adjusted free cash flow of the industrial business was €1,210M (Q1 2021: €2,505M).
- Outlook: Mercedes-Benz Group revenue is seen slightly above 2021 while EBIT is seen at the prior-year level. Free cash flow from the industrial business is expected to remain at slightly below the 2021 reference.
- Mercedes-Benz Cars continues to expect a slight sales increase and an adjusted Return on Sales between 11.5% and 13% with full-year RoS seen at the higher end of this range.
- Mercedes-Benz Vans sales are expected to rise slightly above the 2021 level and the adjusted Return on Sales is expected to remain at 8% to 10% and is expected at the upper half of this corridor.
- Mercedes-Benz Mobility adjusted Return on Equity is seen in the range of 16% to 18%. Margin headwinds are expected due to higher refinancing costs and contract volumes are seen lower.