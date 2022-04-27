First Bancshares GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.09, revenue of $49.8M beats by $9.16M
Apr. 27, 2022 2:41 AM ETThe First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- First Bancshares press release (NASDAQ:FBMS): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $49.8M (+2.3% Y/Y) beats by $9.16M.
- Total deposits increased $211.0M, or 4.0%, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
- The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $1.1M for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $0 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
- Total loans were $2.970B for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $2.960B for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $3.055B for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.