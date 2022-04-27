Ukraine War Update: Moment of truth for Russian gas flows to Europe

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Gas flows

Poland's supply of Russian gas was briefly cut on Wednesday, but has since been resumed, while gas to Bulgaria continues to flow for the time being. Moscow has warned the countries by threatening to halt the fuel transfers, given their refusal to accept Vladimir Putin's demand that energy exported to "unfriendly nations" be paid for in rubles. Poland has said it "will manage" if Russia cuts supply by turning to other gas sources, while Bulgaria has taken steps to find alternative suppliers and announced that no restrictions on gas consumption were currently needed.

Weaponizing energy

"This is a turning point that has been accelerated by Russia today," declared Piotr Naimski, Poland's top official for strategic energy infrastructure. "This might well represent the preview of similar moves coming up vis-a-vis other European countries in coming weeks," added Simone Tagliapietra, researcher at the Bruegel think tank. "European governments now need to deploy all emergency measures they have at their disposal, both on the supply and demand side to ensure security of supply." European gas prices have already surged as much as 17% on the news, and in the the event of a supply disruption, forward contracts could more than triple, according to Kaushal Ramesh, senior analyst at Rystad Energy.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.