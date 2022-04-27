Eagle Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.32 misses by $0.34, revenue of $20M beats by $4.69M
Apr. 27, 2022 3:29 AM ETEagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Eagle Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:EBMT): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.32 misses by $0.34.
- Revenue of $20M (-18.4% Y/Y) beats by $4.69M.
- The allowance for loan losses represented 202.9% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022, compared to 146.7% a year earlier.
- Total loans increased 15.6% to $958.7 million, at March 31, 2022, compared to $829.3 million a year earlier and increased 2.7% compared to $933.1 million at December 31, 2021.
- Total deposits increased 16.2% to $1.27 billion at March 31, 2022, from $1.09 billion a year ago, and increased 3.9% compared to $1.22 billion at December 31, 2021.